Man injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo authorities responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened in the area of Douglas Avenue and North Street.

We’re told a 25-year-old man several blocks away was injured by a gunshot wound; it is believed to be related to the shots-fired incident. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Those with information in connection to the shooting are asked to get in touch with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or by calling Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

