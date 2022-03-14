Watch
Man hospitalized after attempted murder

Posted at 4:23 PM, Mar 14, 2022
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is recovering in a hospital after being stabbed in the Township of Kalamazoo.

On March 13, 2022, the Township of Kalamazoo Police responded to an incident that left one 55-year-old Allegan County resident injured.

Authorities arrived at the 3900 Block of Ravine Road and provided life-saving measures to the stabbed man before he was transported to a local hospital.

The case is being treated as attempted murder and is still under investigation. Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269)381-0391.

