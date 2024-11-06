Man found dead with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities have identified the man who was found dead with a gunshot wound in Kalamazoo late Monday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDSP) says 34-year-old Paris Anton Powe from Kalamazoo was found inside a car in the 400 block of Egleston Avenue before 10:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re told a 40-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound but he is expected to survive.

KDPS offers its sympathies to Paris’s loved ones.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

