Man expected to survive after walking into hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Posted at 7:18 AM, Jun 18, 2024

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are asking anyone with information to reach out after a man was shot Sunday evening.

The man walked into the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds around 5:45 p.m.

Investigators found that it happened on FOX 17 Ridge Dr just off Alamo Ave, however, they found no suspects, and witnesses have not come forward.

The man is expected to survive and anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or anonymously send a tip to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

