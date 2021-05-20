Man dies in Kalamazoo shooting overnight

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say a 31-year-old Kalamazoo man is dead and another was injured after a shooting overnight.

It happened before just before 2 a.m. along Lane Boulevard east of Portage Street in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, a 23-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound and both were taken to the hospital. The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, but the other man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

No word on what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact KDPS at 269-488-8911 or leave anonymous tips at Silent Observer online or on the phone at 269-343-2100.