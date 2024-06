VICKSBURG, Mich. — A man has died after being hit by a train in Vicksburg Tuesday.

The Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) says the victim was in a wheelchair when he was hit at the Richard Street crossing.

We’re told the train stopped after the impact, blocking the crossing to traffic. The crossing has since reopened.

The incident is currently under investigation.

