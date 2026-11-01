Man dead after shooting in Kalamazoo, police investigating

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has died after a shooting early Sunday morning in Kalamazoo, the public safety department said.

Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to Ravine Road near Douglas Avenue after reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. Suspect information has not yet been released.

Another man was shot Sunday morning around 5:10 a.m in Kalamazoo. His injuries were not life threatening, police said. A third man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in downtown Kalamazoo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337 8139 and ask to speak with a detective. Information can also be anonymously shared with Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or through the P3 Tips app.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube