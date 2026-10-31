1 dead after early morning shooting in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning shooting in downtown Kalamazoo.

The shooting happened around 2:37 a.m. Saturday near North Park Street and West Michigan Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

Upon arrival, officers found the 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to KDPS, the investigation is in its preliminary stages, and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139 or submit tips anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, via the P3Tips app, or online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube