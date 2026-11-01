Man shot in Kalamazoo, injuries not life threatening, police say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was shot in Kalamazoo Sunday morning, police say.

They say officers responded to a local hospital around 5:10 a.m. for a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The injuries don't appear to be life threatening, police say.

Officers learned the shooting happened on Slater Drive near Mt. Olivet Road.

Additional details have not yet been released. Suspect information was not available Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or through the P3Tips app.

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