Man arrested for shooting 17-year-old in Kalamazoo

Posted at 4:25 PM, May 06, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers (KDPS) arrested Dondrell Lavance Servant, 20, in suspicion of shooting a 17-year-old multiple times.

KDPS officers found the teenager on the 1300 block of N. Rose after responding to a report of a shooting.

The teen is expected to survive, but with severe trauma.

Servant is being held on a $300,000 cash surety bond after his arrest on Sunday for multiple charges authorities report. Those with information about this incident are asked to contact KDPS at (269) 337-8139 or Silent Observer by calling (269) 343-2100.

