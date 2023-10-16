Suspect arrested, charged for shooting death of Kalamazoo man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man suspected of shooting and killing 35-year-old Tyrone Potts in Kalamazoo late last month has been arrested.

The shooting happened near Lovell and Davis streets on Sept. 28, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). One other person was shot.

KDPS says 31-year-old Brendan James Smith was taken into custody Monday morning. He was arraigned on several charges, including open murder.

Smith’s bond was denied after the court determined he was a flight risk, authorities explain.

We’re told investigators have stopped searching for the vehicle that was seen leaving the area of the shooting. It has since been impounded.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are to call investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

