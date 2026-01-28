Loy Norrix student gains real-world skills at century-old Green Top Tavern

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — At Green Top Tavern, the kitchen is only big enough for one person. Inside, you'll find Loy Norrix senior Tommy Andrie making one of their signature smash burgers.

"It's our popper burger, so it gets jelly and our popper dip," Tommy said.

Tommy is part of a program through the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency, which takes lessons from the classroom to the real world.

"Our work-based internship program is important to our community, because it allows students to have that opportunity to take what they're learning in their CTE classes, those technical skills, and taking those to our industry partners, and practice what they're learning," said Jeni Opel, administrator of career development at Kalamazoo RESA.

Tommy is learning valuable skills at Green Top, saying the restaurant provides a good combination of work and play.

He's had to figure out how to get orders out in 10 minutes or less, even during busy shifts.

"I think I had six tickets on a night shift one time. That was rough," Tommy said. "It shouldn't take longer than that, really. Our stuff is so quick."

While the senior, like many soon-to-be graduates, isn't certain what life after high school looks like, he knows he's gained skills he'll use for a lifetime.

When asked if he's now in charge of cooking at home, Andrie laughed and said, "No, I still make my mom do that."

