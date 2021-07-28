LIVE at 12:30 p.m.: Whitmer visits Kalamazoo to promote affordable housing investment
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will visit Kalamazoo on Wednesday afternoon to promote her proposal to invest in affordable housing throughout the state.
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer announces plans for historic affordable housing investment
Watch the governor's visit live here at about 12:30 p.m.
