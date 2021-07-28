Watch
LIVE at 12:30 p.m.: Whitmer visits Kalamazoo to promote affordable housing investment

AP
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 28, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will visit Kalamazoo on Wednesday afternoon to promote her proposal to invest in affordable housing throughout the state.

WATCH: Gov. Whitmer announces plans for historic affordable housing investment

Watch the governor's visit live here at about 12:30 p.m.

