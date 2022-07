KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is visiting Kalamazoo Tuesday to hold a roundtable discussion on public safety.

The state of Michigan says Governor Whitmer will also sign an executive directive that will boost intervention and prevention strategies against gun violence and general crime by directing as much federal aid as possible through state departments and law enforcement organizations.

This story will be updated after the event starts.

