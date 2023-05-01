Lewis Black coming to Kalamazoo State Theatre Nov. 10

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lewis Black is coming back to Kalamazoo for his Off the Rails tour!

The actor and comedian is scheduled to perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre (KST) Friday, Nov. 10.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $70, available for presale Wednesday, May 3 at noon. The presale code word is “RANT.” Tickets go on sale to the general public online Friday, May 5, according to venue officials.

KST adds students can receive discounted tickets at $25 by presenting student IDs to workers at the box office (limit two per student).

Win two tickets by texting “STATE” to 844-329-3585 by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube