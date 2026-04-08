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Launch of United Airlines at Kalamazoo-Battle Creek airport delayed to June

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek airport sign file photo
file photo
Kalamazoo/Battle Creek airport sign file photo
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KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport announced a direct United Airlines flight to Chicago won't be taking off this month as expected.

In January, the airport announced flights would begin April 30.

In an announcement, the airport shared those flights will now not start until June 1. They say it's due to temporary capacity constraints at O'Hare from the FAA.

The airport says United Airlines is working with passengers who already booked flights. Tickets for the flights went on sale in late January.

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