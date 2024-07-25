Large amount of methamphetamines seized at Kalamazoo drug bust

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators recovered a massive amount of crystal meth during a Kalamazoo drug bust Wednesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says its Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) and the DEA investigated a home in the 400 block of South Rose Street.

KVET conducted a search warrant Wednesday and found a 50-year-old resident living there along with more than 20 pounds of meth, cocaine, packing supplies, distribution materials and a large amount of cash, authorities say.

We’re told one person is in custody awaiting charges.

