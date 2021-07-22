Kzoo Vice Mayor Patrese Griffin announces mayoral candidacy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Vice Mayor Patrese Griffin has announced her candidacy for Kalamazoo City Mayor in this year’s November election, according to Griffin’s campaign.

Griffin was selected as a member of the Kalamazoo City Commission in June 2019 and has served two years as the city’s vice mayor, her campaign tells us.

“My vision is for Kalamazoo to be a place where the community is in control of its outcomes, where channels of communication between citizens and government are accessible, clear, open, and transparent,” says Griffin. “My vision will not obscure the history that brought us here, nor the intention necessary to achieve the future to which we are all entitled.”

We’re told Vice Mayor Griffin will kick off her campaign Aug. 5 at 5:30 pm., location pending.

