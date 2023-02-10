Kzoo Parks, WMU Esports partner to host new high school Esports league

Kzoo Parks and Western Michigan University Esports are teaming up to host a new Esports League for high schoolers this spring.

Kzoo Parks says the league will run for five weeks, from March 2 – April 8, on Thursday nights.

High school students will compete weekly in 2 vs. 2 team matches in the game Rocket League at WMU’s Esports Arena in the Little Theatre Building on east campus.

According to Kzoo Parks, the league will consist of 16 teams total and each team will play three other teams during their hour-long session with three 5-minute games per match.

Registration is available online or in person at the Kzoo Parks office on Mills Street and costs $74 per person. High school students can register for one of two time slots: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 – 7:45 p.m.

“Esports continues to grow in popularity, and we are thrilled to add a high school Esports league on top of our middle school program,” said Pete Aerts, recreation coordinator at Kzoo Parks. “WMU has been a great partner in making these programs a reality for youth in our community.”

Kzoo Parks says the middle school Esports league will also return this spring on Mondays from March 6 – April 15.

