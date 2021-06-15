Kzoo Parks Summer Cinema series begins Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Seven Summer Cinema events are scheduled to be held this season across various Kalamazoo parks, according to the City of Kalamazoo.

We’re told the summer series offers free movies to the public on certain Fridays.

The event schedule we were provided reads as follows:

June 18 : Spare Parts at El Concilio (930 Lake Street)

: at El Concilio (930 Lake Street) July 2 : The Croods: A New Age at South Westnedge Park (1101 S. Westnedge Avenue)

: at South Westnedge Park (1101 S. Westnedge Avenue) July 16 : TBD at Upjohn Park (1000 Walter Street)

: TBD at Upjohn Park (1000 Walter Street) July 30 : Wonder Woman 1984 , at Spring Valley Park soccer field (2600 Mt. Olivet Road)—Drive-in, with space in the front for attendees in chairs and on blankets.

: , at Spring Valley Park soccer field (2600 Mt. Olivet Road)—Drive-in, with space in the front for attendees in chairs and on blankets. August 13 : Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at Douglass Community Association (1000 W. Paterson Street)

: at Douglass Community Association (1000 W. Paterson Street) August 27 : TBD at Southside Park (2156 Race Street)

: TBD at Southside Park (2156 Race Street) September 10: Tom & Jerry at Crane Park (2001 S. Westnedge Ave)

All movies are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The City explains two showings will be voted on by the public. For the July 16 show, vote here. Click here to vote on the movie to be shown on August 27.

Participants are advised to follow health guidelines as outlined by local health departments and the CDC.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube