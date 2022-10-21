Kzoo County man wins $733K jackpot in Fantasy 5 drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man recently claimed his prize of more than $733,000 in a Fantasy 5 drawing that took place back in June.

The 62-year-old won the $733,362 jackpot after matching all five numbers on June 19, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Those numbers were 07-15-30-37-38.

“I was running errands and saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was up there, so I told myself I would purchase a ticket for the next drawing,” the winner says. "After thinking about it for a while, I made the last-minute decision to stop and purchase a ticket on my way home. When I checked my ticket a few days after the drawing and realized I’d won the jackpot, I couldn’t stop shaking! Winning is such a blessing.”

We’re told he purchased the winning ticket at Bronco Liquor in Kalamazoo.

Lottery officials say he plans to distribute his winnings among family members.

