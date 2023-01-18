KDPS: Woman arrested after report of shooting at people

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Department of Safety says it has a woman in custody, after a report of a woman shooting at people.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to Interfaith Blvd.

Officers say when they arrived they found an apartment with what looked like a gun shot through the door.

Public Safety blocked off the suspect's apartment and made P.A. announcements requesting a peaceful surrender.

The 22-year-old woman exited the apartment peacefully after about 20 minutes.

She is charged with felonious assault and weapons offences.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.