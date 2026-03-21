KDPS seeking help from public after weekend shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man in critical condition. Officials say the shooting happened near Farmers Alley and Exchange Placejust after midnight Saturday.

While in the area, police witnessed a fight and heard a gunshot. When officers approached, the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

Minutes after officers saw the fight, a 30-year-old man arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Officials say he has received medical treatment and is in critical condition.

KDPS is describing the suspect as a black man in his 30s with a white shirt and jeans. Police say the suspect may have been caught on camera leading up to the shooting, and are asking people to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at (269) 343-2100 or through Kalamazoo Silent Observer.

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