KDPS searching for attempted carjackers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is searching for four people suspected of an attempted carjacking.

One man was approached by four juveniles who demanded his car and stole some personal items while assaulting him.

After the assault, the four people fled in a dark grey Ford Fusion with dark-colored rims.

KDPS reports the assault occurred on Oct. 24, 2021, at 2:24 p.m. in the 3800 block of Kent Avenue and that the man received minor injuries.

Those with information regarding the assault is urged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100