KDPS searches for missing man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is asking for the public's assistance in looking for a 61-year-old man who was last scene at his residence in Kalamazoo.

61-year-old Jeffery Alan Jurena was last seen leaving his residence in the 700 block of Royce Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29.

Jurena is described as a white male, 5’11, 150 pounds, with green eyes, who was last seen wearing a blue and white striped polo, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

He left his residence in his light blue 2007 Toyota Corolla with Michigan license plate of AMB 352.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking that anyone who may have seen this man to contact them or call the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269-488-8911.

