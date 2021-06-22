Watch
KDPS recovers stolen car during traffic stop

Posted at 9:04 AM, Jun 22, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety recovered a stolen vehicle after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

An officer stopped a vehicle with an improper plate about 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Stuart Ave, according to a news release.

Once stopped, the driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

A police K9 was called to the scene and found the individual within minutes.

KDPS checked the vehicle and determined it was stolen.

A subsequent search of the area located a suspected stolen revolver.

The suspect, a 16-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was arrested on multiple felony charges and lodged at the Kalamazoo County juvenile home.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

