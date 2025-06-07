KDPS: Man hit by gunfire while driving in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was hit by gunfire while driving in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety (KDPS) officers were called to Florence Street, near Cobb Avenue for a report of a fight where gunshots were heard. Soon after, a 30-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to KDPS.

KDPS said officers determined the victim was driving in the area of Florence Street and Simpson Street when his vehicle was hit by gunshots. A bullet went through his vehicle and hit him in the ankle.

Information about a possible suspect is limited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigations Divison at (269) 337-8139. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at (269) 343-2100, the "P3Tips" app or online.

