KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 3-month-old kidnapped in Kalamazoo over the weekend was safely located and returned home after only 25 minutes.

The kidnapping happened at an address near Burdick and Cork Streets.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a suspect from Kalamazoo County is in custody.

The department says the quick response to the kidnapping was all thanks to modern technology and quick sharing of information.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

