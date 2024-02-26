Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

KDPS: Kalamazoo house a total loss after early-morning fire

Kalamazoo house fire
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Kalamazoo house fire
Posted at 4:32 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 16:32:53-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo home is considered a total loss after it caught fire early Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue before 2 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told public safety officers arrived to find large flames coming from both floors. They were quickly told all occupants had vacated the building.

KDPS says the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book