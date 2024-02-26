KDPS: Kalamazoo house a total loss after early-morning fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo home is considered a total loss after it caught fire early Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue before 2 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told public safety officers arrived to find large flames coming from both floors. They were quickly told all occupants had vacated the building.

KDPS says the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., Public Safety officers responded to a reported structure fire in the 1100 blk of Clinton Ave. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/SvnmKdVfE0 — KDPS (@KalPublicSafety) February 26, 2024

