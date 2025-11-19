KDPS identify & charge suspect in 2024 deadly shooting investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the suspect in the November 4 homicide of Paris Powe is in custody, and is facing several charges.

KDPS identifies the suspect as 35-year-old Norris Deshane Baker, who was arraigned on November 18 for the following charges:



Open murder

Five charges Felony firearm possession

Assault with intent to murder

Two counts of armed robbery

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited Person

Officials say 34-year-old Paris Powe was found dead inside a car on Egleston Avenue on November 4. 2024. Baker fled the state following the homicide, and was taken into custody in December 2024 in Harris County Texas. He was on parole at the time of the shooting.

Baker is currently lodged with the Michigan Department of Corrections awaiting court proceedings. He has been denied bond.

