KDPS hosts recruiting tour

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) will be visiting seven Kalamazoo locations to recruit people to pursue careers with KDPS.

Officers will discuss the hiring process at each location hands-on.

The current recruitment application opened Aug. 11, 2021 and closes Aug. 29, 2021

A list of the locations KDPS recruitment tour will make stops at can be found below:

· D & W, 2103 Parkview Ave., Kalamazoo @ 12:00 pm

· University Commons, 4620 Stadium Dr., Kalamazoo @ 12:45 pm

· Westwood Plaza, 4702 W. Main St., Kalamazoo @ 1:30 pm

· Park Street Market, 512 N. Park St., Kalamazoo @ 2:15 pm

· East Main Food and Beverage, 1614 E. Main St., Kalamazoo @ 3:00 pm

· Bronson Park, 200 S. Rose St., Kalamazoo @ 3:45 pm

· Town and Country, 1824 Portage St., Kalamazoo @ 4:30 pm

Those interested can begin the application process for Public Safety Officer Recruit can do so online.

