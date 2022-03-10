KDPS flagged down by carjacking victim

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers were flagged down by the victim of a carjacking in the 1200 block of Reed Avenue on March 9 at approximately 9:00 pm.

The victim stated that multiple juvenile suspects used firearms to steal their vehicle and personal items.

The vehicle was located a short time later, unoccupied in the 700 block of Mills Street. A police K9 search led officers to the 1100 block of Fourth Street and ultimately to three juvenile suspects.

The three suspects were found with the victim's property and were arrested. A search warrant was later executed at a nearby residence in connection with the carjacking.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.