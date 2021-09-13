KDPS finds, arrests man in Oregon in connection to fatal shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers found and arrested a man suspected of murder last week in Oregon.

Officers were conducting a welfare check Sept. 4 in the 4300 block of Hidden Hills Drive on 35-year-old Solomon LeFlore of Kalamazoo. They found him dead in his apartment with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release Monday.

In the following days, detectives identified LeFlore’s 23-year-old roommate as a suspect.

They determined he had fled the state and was likely heading to an address in Oregon.

Detectives traveled to Oregon and, with the help of Oregon State Police, were able to intercept him and take him into custody Sept. 10 on a rural highway in eastern Oregon.

He’s currently lodged at the Grant County Jail in Canyon City, Oregon on murder and weapons charges.

He will be held in Grant County until his extradition back to Michigan.

Authorities are withholding his name pending arraignment.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Solomon LeFlore’s family and friends following the untimely death of their loved on,” said Deputy Chief Dave Boysen of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. “We also appreciate the Oregon State Police and the local sheriff departments who offered their assistance in this investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.