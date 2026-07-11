KDPS: 21-year-old man dead after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 21-year-old man is dead after a reported shooting early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 2:51 A.M. near North Westnedge Avenue and West Frank Street.

Officers were on the way to the scene for reported gunfire and learned that a person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and later died at the hospital.

KDPS says the investigation is ongoing and they will not release information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at (269) 337-8139.

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