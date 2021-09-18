KDPS: 2 arrested after showcasing firearm equipment in broad daylight

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two Kalamazoo residents were arrested on Saturday after displaying firearms in broad daylight, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We’re told officers received complaints regarding drug loitering and gun violence, prompting their arrival on West Frank Street. There, officers discovered individuals around a parked car who were showcasing extended gun magazines and engaging in other suspicious conduct, according to KDPS.

Upon making contact with the subjects involved, officers reportedly took notice of firearms inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was then searched, which revealed the presence of drugs and high-capacity magazines, with one magazine housing armor-piercing bullets, authorities say.

KDPS says two suspects, aged 19 and 23, were placed under arrest and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail, adding they will later be arraigned on weapons-related offenses.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

