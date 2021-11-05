Kalamazoo woman in custody for allegedly threatening man with gun

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman is in custody after authorities followed up on reports of a fight early Friday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they received reports of a woman threatening a man with a gun in the area of Washington Ave and March Street.

Officers arrived to find the woman inside a home within the vicinity, upon which they made attempts to get in touch with her, according to KDPS.

We’re told the 27-year-old was arrested for felonious assault upon the execution of a search warrant after she failed to surrender to authorities.

Public safety officials say two firearms were discovered during the execution of the search warrant.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube