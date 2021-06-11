Kalamazoo woman competing in new season of 'MasterChef: Legends' shares her story

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman is learning to cook from the best, bringing her recipes to American living rooms on this season of FOX Entertainment’s "MasterChef: Legends."

“Honestly, I was at a point in my life where I had lost my father and I wanted to honor him. I thought life happens once. I took a risk and here I am.”

Anne Michelle Hicks grew up in the kitchen alongside her father but after losing him to Alzheimer’s around five years ago, she started contemplating everything in her life.

“I grew up always following his lead and asking him questions. That is why it was so important to me that I continued his legacy and did something that meant something to him and also to me,” explained Hicks.

It was the show she says her father loved watching and the opportunity to apply one day fell into her inbox back in October of 2019.

“The process was very stringent. I sent in a video, then had a live audition. Then, after that, it was video auditions for a very long time. I just kept making the cut and then the next thing you know, I was one of the finalists who got to go to L.A.,” said Hicks.

Her husband, Jeff Hicks, is proud. “For the amount of people that try out for this show and for her to be making it to the show, it is an incredible accomplishment.”

When she arrived she was immersed in the MasterChef experience — twice — after getting there in February of 2020 and being sent home in March because of COVID-19 and then going back again in October to finish filming.

Her favorite part was learning from Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich.

“With MasterChef, you can go there just being a baker but knowing that you can learn to adapt and do other things, there is all sorts of dishes that they want you to present. It is your job to adapt quickly, learn new flavors and go with it,” explained Hicks.

To follow Anne’s journey on the show, "MasterChef: Legends" season 11 airs every Wednesday on FOX at 8 p.m. EST.

The season finale will air sometime in September.

