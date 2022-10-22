Kalamazoo Wings to play first game of the season tonight

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Wings are set to play its first game of the season on Saturday against the Indy Fuel.

The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. at the Wings Event Center for the team's 48th season.

According to the team's officials, it will feature 25 players including 13 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards (13)

15 Shaw Boomhower, 19 Erik Bradford, 10 Raymond Brice, 48 Anthony Collins, 38 Daniel D’Amico, 21 Max Humitz, 44 Matheson Iacopelli, 7 Logan Lambdin, 9 Mason McCarty, 25 Tanner Nagel, 8 Coale Norris, 17 Brandon Saigeon, 93 Justin Taylor

Defensemen (10)

2 Ryan Cook, 4 Anthony Florentino, 3 Olivier LeBlanc, 6 Jeremy Masella, 20 Joe Masonius, 24 Justin Murray, 5 Chad Nychuk, 11 Tyler Rockwell, 23 Collin Saccoman, 12 Josh Victor

Goaltenders (2)

35 Trevor Gorsuch, 31 Hunter Vorva

This season also marks the first for the K-Wings with Joel Martin as their head coach. He has been with the organization for 13 total years — nine as a goaltender and four as an assistant coach. He is also the first black coach in the team's history.

"First of all, it's just a great opportunity, and I'm honored and humbled to be the head coach of the Kalamazoo Wings," said K-Wings Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Joel Martin. "It's awesome when walls and barriers can be broken down as the first black head coach in Kalamazoo Wings history. It's happening all over the game of hockey, and we're excited and things like that can happen and there's more to go," he said.

Coach Martin said he is excited about the new talent that they have brought in, as they'll be able to grind teams down this year with their roster.

A forward for the Kalamazoo Wings, Erik Bradford, said he is excited to get out and play in front of the fans for a second year.

"It's a war every night and you sort of got to make sure you're peaking at the right time, so there's going to be lots of challenges for us, lots of ups and downs, and you know, hopefully we're finding more ups and downs and, and get ourselves ready for the playoffs," said a forward for the Kalamazoo Wings Erik Bradford.

This year the K-Wings said they are in pursuit of the Kelly Cup.

You can purchase tickets online or through the box office. There are also a variety of ticket packages fan can purchase including a 'Home Opener' package for the first game.

The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets and American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April. There will be 73 total games played this season.