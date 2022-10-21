Kalamazoo Wings to play first game of season on Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Wings are set to play its first game of the season on Saturday against the Indy Fuel.

The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. at the Wings Event Center for the team's 48th season.

According to the team's officials, it will feature 25 players including 13 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards (13)

15 Shaw Boomhower, 19 Erik Bradford, 10 Raymond Brice, 48 Anthony Collins, 38 Daniel D’Amico, 21 Max Humitz, 44 Matheson Iacopelli, 7 Logan Lambdin, 9 Mason McCarty, 25 Tanner Nagel, 8 Coale Norris, 17 Brandon Saigeon, 93 Justin Taylor

Defensemen (10)

2 Ryan Cook, 4 Anthony Florentino, 3 Olivier LeBlanc, 6 Jeremy Masella, 20 Joe Masonius, 24 Justin Murray, 5 Chad Nychuk, 11 Tyler Rockwell, 23 Collin Saccoman, 12 Josh Victor

Goaltenders (2)

35 Trevor Gorsuch, 31 Hunter Vorva

This season also marks the first for K-Wings Head Coach Joel Martin. He has been with the organization for 13 total years. He is also the first black coach in the team's history.

You can purchase tickets online or through the box office. There are also a variety of ticket packages fan can purchase including a 'Home Opener' package for the first game.

The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets and American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April. There will be 73 total games played this season.