Kalamazoo vigil mourns lives lost in Gaza amid Israel, Palestine conflict

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As the violence continues between Israel and Hamas, Kalamazoo Nonviolent Opponents of War, or KNOW, Palestine Solidarity Working Group, is pleading for peace. They want to put a stop to the growing number of victims in Gaza.

Several people gathered in front of Kalamazoo's Federal Building on Thursday, mourning the loss of innocent people caught in the crossfire of this conflict.

They say the vigil is not about picking which side is right. It's about humanity as many held signs that read, "Ceasefire in Gaza," and "Save children in Gaza."

After seeing pictures of bombings and learning that most of Gaza is without power, and running low on food and water— organizers say they couldn't turn a blind eye.

The group wants to raise awareness about what is happening and encourage people to contact their government leaders to influence ceasefire talks, donate money to help victims, and most importantly prevent more children from dying.

"They are our responsibility as human beings, as parents, as just people, children belong to all of us," said community member Maliha Raza Khan. "They don't have a denomination, they don't have a faith, they don't have any political leanings. They're just little kids."

Maliha says that if you are confused about which side to support, pick the side of the children. She also says to speak up and talk to your local leaders.

"We can't give up. We just can't give up," said KNOW chairperson Daniel Smith. "Please, everyone come together. Contact your representatives, contact the president. Stop the bombing."

