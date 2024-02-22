Kalamazoo Twp. Manager fired, accused of secretly recording closed meeting

KALAMAZOO TWP, Mich. — Kalamazoo Township board members voted to terminate Township Manager Dexter Mitchell, who is accused of secretly recording a closed meeting.

Township Supervisor Don Martin tells FOX 17 Mitchell's last day of pay was Wednesday, and his termination went into effect Thursday morning.

The board stripped Mitchell of his role during a special meeting Wednesday.

Mitchell, "broke some of the rules in his contract," and is "up on charges from the state police," according to Martin.

Court documents accuse Mitchell of using an audio recording device to record a closed meeting on March 3, 2023.

Martin told investigators he believed Mitchell recorded the closed session meeting because the former township manager thought it was about him, according to a Michigan State Police report. This came after Mitchell fired three employees, including two fire chiefs, in the span of six months.

Documents show Mitchell was told he didn't have to attend the attorney-client meeting on March 3; however, he showed up regardless and was asked to leave.

Kirt McCammon, an attorney for the township, asked Mitchell if he was recording, but he reportedly shook his head "no" and left.

A maintenance worker told Supervisor Martin the next day that they had seen Mitchell going inside the building the night of the meeting.

According to court documents, surveillance video shows Mitchell entering the meeting room, kneeling by a table, then leaving. Video also shows him returning to that same room around 8 p.m.

Mitchell told police on April 10 that he did not record the meeting, but did return to the building to pack up some personal things.

MSP's report reveals Mitchell later admitted to recording the meeting because he "felt his job was in jeopardy," and "there were some underhanded things going on."

That same day, investigators searched Mitchell's home, and he handed over his recording device.

According to a probable cause affidavit, MSP analyzed the device but couldn't find the recorded meeting. The affidavit says Mitchell claimed he didn't remember deleting it.

Now, he's charged with eavesdropping.

Mitchell is set to be back in court early next week.

FOX 17 reached out to Mitchell and was told he has "no comment at this time."

In the meantime, Martin tells FOX 17 the township now is looking for Mitchell's replacement.

