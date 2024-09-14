Kalamazoo: Two teens hospitalized after early-morning shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Two teens were hospitalized after being shot in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened at around 12:44 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers were called to reports of shots fired on Kimbark Avenue. When they got there, they found two teens—a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old—who'd been shot.

Those two teens were taken to the hospital and we're told t their injuries weren't life-threatening.

Investigators tell FOX 17 they don't have a suspect yet. If anyone knows anything about the shooting, they're asked to call KDPS at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.