Kalamazoo Township police warn of scammers impersonating law enforcement

KALAMAZOO CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Phone scams where individuals identify themselves as law enforcement officials continue to be an issue in Kalamazoo Township, according to a news release Monday.

The Charter Township of Kalamazoo Police Department says no law enforcement agency will contact people by phone asking them to provide bail money for themselves or family members utilizing Bitcoin or similar cryptocurrency.

Bond will only be collected at the police department or in-person by a uniformed officer.

Nor will they ask anyone to purchase gift cards and provide numbers to them.

Residents who receive these calls are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.