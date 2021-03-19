Kalamazoo Township police need help identifying elderly man in hospital

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo Township are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a hospitalized man who is without forms of identification, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department.

Authorities describe him as a white male between 70 and 80 years of age, about 5’10” in height with a thin build and full, white hair. They say he is wearing a baby-blue t-shirt, a blue-and-green plaid jacket, white tennis shoes and a pair of lightly colored blue jeans.

We’re told he was also wearing a blue Michigan lanyard and carrying a pink wamhoff keychain.

UPDATE: Police say the man has been reunited with his family.

