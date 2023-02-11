Kalamazoo Township pedestrian struck & killed

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A person died after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection Friday night.

At 10:20 p.m. Friday, the Kalamazoo Township Police Department responded to a report of a person lying in the roadway at the intersection of Gull Road and Colgrove Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered an injured person who had been struck by a vehicle.

The 62-year-old Kalamazoo resident was transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Officers said drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

Kalamazoo Township Police were assisted at the scene by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department, the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department and Life Ambulance.

The case remains under investigation by Kalamazoo Township Police. Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to call the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at (269) 381-0391 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

