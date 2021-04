KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kalamazoo police responded to a suspicious fire and a fatal crash that took place this morning, according to D/Sgt. Larry Haynor.

We’re told the two incidents are related and that the victim of the crash was a resident of the house that caught fire.

The incidents are under investigation.

Those with information in connection to either incident are asked to call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

