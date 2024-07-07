KDPS investigating after victim checks into hospital with gunshot to leg

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for someone suspected of shooting another person in the leg.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they got a 'shots fired' complaint in the area of Florence Street and Woodbury Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Just as an officer got to the scene, they were told the victim—a 30 year-old from Kalamazoo—had checked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. They are reportedly in stable condition.

KDPS says the suspect fled the scene. They're asking anyone who might know anything about the shooting to call them at (269) 488-8911 or the Silent Observer Hotline at 343-2100.