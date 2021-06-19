Kalamazoo structure fire under investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities responded to a structure fire that broke out in the area of Oakland Drive and Hazel Avenue this afternoon, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We’re told heavy smoke was emanating from the front of the building when officers arrived.

KDPS says the fire was quelled in under 10 minutes, adding all the building’s residents had evacuated.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is presently unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information in connection to the fire are asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

