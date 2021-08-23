Kalamazoo State Theatre will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo State Theatre will begin requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result.
The requirement goes into effect this Friday, Aug. 27, during the venue’s first live concert event since March 2020, according to a news release.
Proof of full vaccination at least 14 days before the event can include a physical card or a photo of a complete vaccination card that matches the customer’s ID.
A negative COVID-19 test would need to be taken within 72 hours of the event and may be printed or a digital copy that matches the customer’s photo ID.
Children under the age of 12, who cannot currently get vaccinated, may show proof of a negative test.
Masks are encouraged but not required.