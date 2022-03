KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo State Theatre announced they will no longer be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend events.

The update to the COVID Safety policy will start April 1, 2022. However, some artists may require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and booster or a negative test for entry and possibly masks.

More information on Kalamazoo State Theatre or events can be found on their website at www.kazoostate.com.